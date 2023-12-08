Senate Bill 998 Printer's Number 1260

PENNSYLVANIA, December 8 - "Race." The use of one or more vehicles in an attempt to

outgain, outdistance or prevent another vehicle from passing, to

arrive at a given destination ahead of another vehicle or

vehicles, or to test the physical stamina or endurance of

drivers over long distance driving routes.

(b) General rule.--No person shall drive a vehicle on a

highway or trafficway in any race, speed competition or contest,

drag race or acceleration contest, test of physical endurance,

exhibition of speed or acceleration, or for the purpose of

making a speed record, and no person shall in any manner

participate in any such race, competition, contest, test or

exhibition.

(b.1) Drifting.--No person shall engage in the drifting of a

vehicle on a highway or trafficway.

(c) Permits for special activities.--The department or local

authorities within their jurisdiction may issue permits for

special activities which would otherwise be prohibited by this

section.

(d) [Penalty.--Any person violating this section is guilty

of a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to

pay a fine of $200.] Penalties.--

(1) A person violating subsection (b) commits a summary

offense and shall, upon conviction for a first offense, be

sentenced to pay a fine of $500.

(2) A person violating subsection (b) commits a summary

offense and shall, upon conviction for a second or subsequent

offense, be sentenced to pay a fine of $2,000 and the vehicle

used in the commission of the offense shall be subject to

forfeiture under 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 58 (relating to forfeiture of

assets).

20230SB0998PN1260 - 4 -

