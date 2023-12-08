Senate Bill 998 Printer's Number 1260
PENNSYLVANIA, December 8 - "Race." The use of one or more vehicles in an attempt to
outgain, outdistance or prevent another vehicle from passing, to
arrive at a given destination ahead of another vehicle or
vehicles, or to test the physical stamina or endurance of
drivers over long distance driving routes.
(b) General rule.--No person shall drive a vehicle on a
highway or trafficway in any race, speed competition or contest,
drag race or acceleration contest, test of physical endurance,
exhibition of speed or acceleration, or for the purpose of
making a speed record, and no person shall in any manner
participate in any such race, competition, contest, test or
exhibition.
(b.1) Drifting.--No person shall engage in the drifting of a
vehicle on a highway or trafficway.
(c) Permits for special activities.--The department or local
authorities within their jurisdiction may issue permits for
special activities which would otherwise be prohibited by this
section.
(d) [Penalty.--Any person violating this section is guilty
of a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to
pay a fine of $200.] Penalties.--
(1) A person violating subsection (b) commits a summary
offense and shall, upon conviction for a first offense, be
sentenced to pay a fine of $500.
(2) A person violating subsection (b) commits a summary
offense and shall, upon conviction for a second or subsequent
offense, be sentenced to pay a fine of $2,000 and the vehicle
used in the commission of the offense shall be subject to
forfeiture under 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 58 (relating to forfeiture of
assets).
