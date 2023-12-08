Senate Resolution 214 Printer's Number 1261
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, SAVAL, HUGHES, STREET, FONTANA,
TARTAGLIONE, KANE, CAPPELLETTI AND COMITTA, DECEMBER 8, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, DECEMBER 8, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Honoring freedom fighters in recognition of their vast and
valiant efforts to ensure the civil rights of individuals
across the globe.
WHEREAS, The protection of civil rights and civil liberties
is essential to the well-being of a free and democratic society;
and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has a diverse population whose
contributions to this Commonwealth are vital to its economy,
culture and civic character; and
WHEREAS, The dangerous rhetoric espoused by individuals and
groups who wish to threaten this diverse population pose a
particular threat to the civil rights and liberties of the
residents of our Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Throughout history, freedom fighters have worked to
protect individuals and groups from political repression and
discrimination by governments and private organizations; and
WHEREAS, These influential figures have sought to ensure the
ability of all members of society to participate in civil and
