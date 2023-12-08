Senate Resolution 214 Printer's Number 1261

PENNSYLVANIA, December 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1261

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

214

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, SAVAL, HUGHES, STREET, FONTANA,

TARTAGLIONE, KANE, CAPPELLETTI AND COMITTA, DECEMBER 8, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, DECEMBER 8, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Honoring freedom fighters in recognition of their vast and

valiant efforts to ensure the civil rights of individuals

across the globe.

WHEREAS, The protection of civil rights and civil liberties

is essential to the well-being of a free and democratic society;

and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has a diverse population whose

contributions to this Commonwealth are vital to its economy,

culture and civic character; and

WHEREAS, The dangerous rhetoric espoused by individuals and

groups who wish to threaten this diverse population pose a

particular threat to the civil rights and liberties of the

residents of our Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Throughout history, freedom fighters have worked to

protect individuals and groups from political repression and

discrimination by governments and private organizations; and

WHEREAS, These influential figures have sought to ensure the

ability of all members of society to participate in civil and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18