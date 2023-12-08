Senate Bill 1013 Printer's Number 1262

PENNSYLVANIA, December 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1262

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1013

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL, CAPPELLETTI,

TARTAGLIONE AND COLEMAN, DECEMBER 8, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, DECEMBER 8, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in ballots, further providing for form of

official primary ballot and for form of official election

ballot.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 1002(b) and 1003(d) of the act of June

3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election

Code, are amended to read:

Section 1002. Form of Official Primary Ballot.--* * *

(b) On the back of each ballot shall be printed in prominent

type the words "OFFICIAL PRIMARY BALLOT OF ........PARTY FOR"

followed by the designation of the election district for which

it is prepared, the date of the primary and the facsimile

