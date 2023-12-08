Senate Bill 1013 Printer's Number 1262
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
1013
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL, CAPPELLETTI,
TARTAGLIONE AND COLEMAN, DECEMBER 8, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, DECEMBER 8, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in ballots, further providing for form of
official primary ballot and for form of official election
ballot.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 1002(b) and 1003(d) of the act of June
3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election
Code, are amended to read:
Section 1002. Form of Official Primary Ballot.--* * *
(b) On the back of each ballot shall be printed in prominent
type the words "OFFICIAL PRIMARY BALLOT OF ........PARTY FOR"
followed by the designation of the election district for which
it is prepared, the date of the primary and the facsimile
