WVDOH demolishes northbound span of South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge as part of I-79 widening project

Pennsylvania-based Swank Construction was awarded a contract for $72.5 million for the widening project, which included construction of a new six-lane bridge in place of the two South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridges that carry I-79 over the Tygart River near the White Hall exit. The southbound span of the old bridge was demolished in March 2023.

Contractors set up a rolling roadblock to set off explosives on the other span at about 10 a.m. Only authorized personnel were allowed within the explosives loading/handling area. Public viewing was not allowed due to safety concerns.

Marion County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, was closed throughout the week in preparation for demolition of the bridge.

