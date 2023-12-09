Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,795 in the last 365 days.

WVDOH demolishes northbound span of South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge as part of I-79 widening project

Pennsylvania-based Swank Construction was awarded a contract for $72.5 million for the widening project, which included construction of a new six-lane bridge in place of the two South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridges that carry I-79 over the Tygart River near the White Hall exit. The southbound span of the old bridge was demolished in March 2023.

Contractors set up a rolling roadblock to set off explosives on the other span at about 10 a.m. Only authorized personnel were allowed within the explosives loading/handling area. Public viewing was not allowed due to safety concerns.

Marion County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, was closed throughout the week in preparation for demolition of the bridge.

You just read:

WVDOH demolishes northbound span of South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge as part of I-79 widening project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more