Ramp closures on I-64 at Oakwood Road and Virginia Street exits in Charleston

The on-ramp from US 119 (Corridor G) to Interstate 64, and the off-ramp from Interstate 64 to Virginia Street (Exit 58B), in Charleston, will be closed today, Friday, December 8, 2023, from 9 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. to repair potholes.
 
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will keep the public informed of further work necessary on the two ramps.​​

