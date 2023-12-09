Right Lane Closure on Apple Harvest Drive, in Berkeley County, Beginning Monday, December 11, 2023

Page Content

The right lane will be closed on westbound Apple Harvest Drive, WV 45, in Berkeley County, at the intersection with WV 11, beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023, through 6 a.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, to allow for the installation of a pipe. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​