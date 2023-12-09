Lane Closure on WV 18, Middlebourne, to Begin Monday, December 11, 2023

A portion of WV 18, from 1268 to 1966 Tyler Highway, in Middlebourne, will be restricted to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning Monday, December 11, 2023, through Wednesday, January 31, 2024, for gas line installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
