Arrest Made in Southwest Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announces an arrest has been made in a shooting that killed a man in Southwest, DC.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at approximately 10:31 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the Unit block of Forrester Street, Southwest, for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Darnell Gibson, of Southwest, DC.

On Friday, December 8, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 33-year-old Irv Duff Jr, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23125478