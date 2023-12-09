Submit Release
Arrest Made in Northeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northeast DC.

 

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, at approximately 3:52 p.m., members of the Fifth District responded to the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital where he died.

 

The man has been identified as 34-year-old Michael McKinney, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Friday, December 8, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Tyree Sanders, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

CCN: 23153734

 

 

 

 

