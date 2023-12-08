SECNAV Delivers Remarks at Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

Good afternoon, everyone. It is an honor to join you here at the Charlestown Navy Yard.

Thank you to the City of Boston, USS Constitution, and the National Park Service for hosting today’s event.

President Rand, thank you for joining us today, your stewardship of the USS Constitution Museum, and your tireless efforts to preserve and teach our nation’s proud maritime history.

Superintendent Creasey, Secretary Santiago, Commissioner Santiago, thank you for being here and for your dedicated support to our veterans and servicemembers.

We are also joined by a number of state and local officials—thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedules to join us.

Commander Farrell, thank you for your exemplary leadership of “Old Ironsides,” our nation’s—and the world’s—oldest commissioned warship.

Captain Kelley, thank you for your service to our nation and our Navy, and your steadfast commitment to supporting veterans and veteran initiatives during your long career. We all look forward to the future keel-laying, christening, and commissioning of DDG 140.

Machinist’s Mate First Class Johnson, thank you for your service to our country in World War II, including at Pearl Harbor on USS St. Louis—the "Lucky Lou"—and in your life since. It's an honor to be here with you.

At 7:55 on December 7th, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor.

On that fateful Sunday morning, the world changed, thrusting the United States into a global conflict that would reshape the course of history.

2,403 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, Airmen, and civilians lost their lives and 1,178 more were wounded; 169 aircraft were destroyed and 159 more damaged; 3 ships were sunk and 16 damaged on Oahu.

Coinciding with the attack, the Empire of Japan launched attacks against Malaysia, Hong Kong, Guam, the Philippines, Wake Island, and Midway.

Our nation found ourselves at war and under siege across the whole of the Pacific, but rather than shatter our resolve, Pearl Harbor strengthened it.

In the words of President Franklin Roosevelt on December 8th, “the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory.”

And I would like to highlight that I am proud to have FDR’s great-granddaughter on my staff today as my DCOS.

In times of crisis, the true character of a nation is revealed through the courage and resolve of its citizens. The response to the attack on Pearl Harbor exemplifies the indomitable spirit of the American people, who, in the face of unprovoked aggression, stood united in defense of liberty.

Even on that day, our nation's collective courage and resilience served as an example of our resolute determination and resolve.

16 Medals of Honor were awarded for actions on December 7th—13 for service aboard ships.

One was awarded to then-Commander Cassin Young, who had command of repair ship USS Vestal, moored alongside USS Arizona.

Despite being blown overboard by the explosion of the forward magazine on Arizona, Commander Young swam back to Vestal through an inferno of burning oil.

Vestal—struck by numerous bombs—was on fire and listing when he returned. Amidst the chaos and destruction, Commander Young displayed remarkable calmness and decisiveness.

He refused to give up, even in the face of overwhelming odds and the dire situation of his ship.

His leadership, bravery, and unwavering resolve inspired his crew, who worked tirelessly to save USS Vestal. Under his direction, they extinguished raging fires, stabilized the ship, and managed to maneuver it away from Arizona—and eventually beached Vestal to save it.

Other Sailors on Vestal, like Petty Officer Joe George, valiantly rescued Sailors from the Arizona.

Petty Officer Don Stratton was trapped with five of his shipmates on a burning platform above Arizona’s bridge. 80 feet below them, the oil-coated water was fully engulfed in flames.

In his memoir, he wrote: “The ship was ablaze, our shipmates were dead, wounded, and fighting to live. We were all wounded, and had no way out.”

But these Sailors were not alone, nor were they forgotten. Despite being ordered to cut loose from Arizona, Petty Officer George threw a line to the men and encouraged them to crawl along it—over the burning water—to Vestal.

All six Arizona Sailors survived that day, despite their injuries and burns.

We often discuss World War II with the benefit of hindsight—viewing our victory as inevitable, as if the march of progress is inexorable.

But our eventual victory was not inevitable on December 7th, and there was nothing inevitable about Petty Officer George throwing that line to save those six Arizona Sailors or Commander Young swimming back to Vestal.

There is nothing inevitable about the relentless valor of our people—the American people—have shown repeatedly through times of crisis, across conflicts ranging from right here in Boston to as far afield as Guadalcanal, where Captain Young perished preventing the Imperial Japanese from landing a force to retake the island.

Then, as now, the true strength of our Navy is not in ships, submarines, or aircraft, but our people and their spirit and dedication to our nation's ideals.

Service is not an obligation; it’s a privilege—a chance to be a part of something greater than ourselves and to uphold the values that define us as a nation.

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps have built and maintained the world's most capable teams thanks to that spirit of selfless service.

I vividly recall my time in command of USS Bulkeley, itself a testament to that enduring legacy. Vice Admiral Bulkeley, a Medal of Honor recipient for actions in the Pacific Theater in World War II, stated, "You engage, you fight, you win. That is the reputation of our Navy, then and in the future."

That reputation, forged through the courage and sacrifice of generations of Navy personnel, still resonates 78 years after the war.

We keep hold of that reputation through our dedication to service. Every Sailor and Marine serving today has chosen to raise their right hand and swear an oath to defend the Constitution.

Captain Cassin Young and Vice Admiral Bulkeley swore that oath upon induction to the Naval Academy in 1912 and 1929, respectively. I did the same in 1979 and have done so six additional times over the past 44 years.

Service to our country and service in the armed forces is not merely about jobs or careers; it is fundamental to the survival of our democracy, deeply ingrained in the very fabric of our nation—forged, initially, here in Boston at Lexington, Concord, and Bunker Hill in 1775.

Every Sailor and Marine, past and present, has chosen to serve, and are willing to sacrifice their very lives in service to our nation.

And those selfless young men and women remain the backbone of the Department of the Navy. They are not only warfighters but diplomats, educators, and leaders.

They come from every walk of life—representing the rich tapestry of our 330 million citizens and drawing from a global pool of talent.

Our nation is built upon millions of individual acts of valor and courage, at home and overseas, throughout our history.

Each of us serving today carries the legacy of those who served before us. We remain ready to defend freedom and democracy around the world alongside our allies and partners.

But we do need your help, not just your goodwill. We need you to amplify our call to service, to help us recruit, and to consider, yourselves, swearing the oath of service.

We also need you to call upon Senator Tuberville to release his despicable holds on our remaining 23 Generals and Admirals so that all servicemembers may benefit from the leadership of our military’s most qualified officers.

Early in my tenure, a poignant reminder of Captain Young and Petty Officer George's bravery rested in the offices of the Secretary of the Navy—a brass, time-worn, battle-scarred bell emblazoned with the name “USS Vestal.”

It served as a testament of the sacrifices made by so many who fought courageously that day and in the years that followed.

Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz wrote in his message to the Pacific Fleet at the close of the war that the fallen Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines were “a cross section of democracy. They fought together as brothers in arms; they died together and now they sleep side by side. To them we have a solemn obligation—the obligation to insure that their sacrifice will help to make this a better and safer world in which to live.”

That obligation remains, and that work continues. Service is not merely a duty; it is a calling, an opportunity to contribute to something greater than ourselves, to defend the values that define our nation, and to make a lasting impact on the world.

On behalf of a grateful nation, and on behalf of an immigrant family—my family—thank you to all who have fought, served, and sacrificed in the long history of defending freedom around the world—and to all the families who served and sacrificed alongside them.

Thank you all here today for taking the time to remember their sacrifice in making the world a better place, and please join us in a procession to USS Cassin Young for the wreath laying and moment of silence.

May God continue to bless our country with fair winds and following seas. Thank you.