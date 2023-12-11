MY DR NOW Expands Access to Same-Day Primary Care Model

MY DR NOW's newest clinic in Gilbert is now open on the southwest corner of Gilbert & Baseline, next to the Fry's Marketplace. Schedule online or just walk in.

GILBERT, AZ, USA, December 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- MY DR NOW , a leading healthcare provider committed to delivering accessible and convenient medical services, is pleased to announce the opening of a new clinic in Gilbert. The expansion aims to enhance Family Medicine accessibility for the local community, offering patients the flexibility to walk in or schedule same-day appointments every day, including weekends.The newly opened clinic is designed to address the growing healthcare needs of the Gilbert community, providing a wide range of Primary Care, Pediatrics, Women’s Health, and Behavioral Health services to promote the well-being of individuals and families. With a commitment to reducing patient wait times, MY DR NOW ensures that individuals can receive prompt medical attention without the unnecessary delays trying to find a doctor who is available and takes new patients."At MY DR NOW, we understand the challenges associated with finding a doctor who is available and willing to accept new patients, even without insurance. Our new Gilbert clinic is an extension of our dedication to providing quality medical services on demand to people of all ages," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder/CEO at MY DR NOW.The Gilbert clinic will offer comprehensive healthcare services, including general medical consultations, preventive care, illnesses, injuries, vaccinations, and more. The walk-in option and the ability to schedule same-day appointments reflect MY DR NOW's commitment to accommodating the diverse needs and busy schedules of the community.Join MY DR NOW for their grand opening December 11th at 8am located on 1915 E Baseline Rd. #104 in Gilbert Arizona. For more information about the new Gilbert clinic and the services offered, please visit www.MYDRNOW.com or call 480-677-8282 to speak to a local representative.