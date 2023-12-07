HCM City hosts hardware, hand tools expo

VIETNAM, December 7 - HCM CITY — The Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo has opened in HCM City with 350 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories showcasing more than 1,000 products and a number of prominent brands.

In its eighth season this year, it has 400 booths that are displaying tools, power tools, fasteners, building hardware, and other products that have widespread application in areas like engineering, manufacturing, repairing, assembling, construction, and DIY.

There are four international pavilions from China Japan, India, and Taiwan (China), underscoring the attraction of the Vietnamese market for investors and the collaborative efforts that are on to build a global supply chain for mechanical products.

Lesley Zhang, deputy general manager of SATA, a subsidiary of the US-based Apex Tool Group, said her company seized the opportunity to explore the Vietnamese market by showcasing a diverse range of products.

It offers 6,000 products that are widely used in industrial production and equipment maintenance in various fields, she added.

The event is running from December 7 to 9.

The Vietnam Supporting Industries Fair, which is being held concurrently with VHHE, has brought together more than 40 local enterprises.

The fair hosted by the HCM City Centre for Supporting Industries Development is displaying products and components used in supporting industries.

The three-day expo is being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre by leading exhibition organiser VINEXAD. —VNS