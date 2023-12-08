‘Beyond Global Business Promotion & Connection 2023’ attracts 300 businesses

VIETNAM, December 8 -

HCM CITY — Around 300 major foreign corporations who have invested in Việt Nam and Vietnamese businesses attended the "Beyond Global Business Promotion & Connection" programme held to facilitate links and promote trade between international companies and local ones.

The event held in HCM City on December 7 was organised by the Vietnam International Trade and Investment Development Club along with the German Business Association, Polish Investment and Trade Agency, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, Malaysia Business Chamber Vietnam, and Singapore Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Trần Phú Lữ, director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City, said the event offered “opportunities for domestic and foreign enterprises to interact and find trade and investment partners from many countries such as Poland, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.”

He said as a special urban area, major economic centre and focal point for international exchange and integration, HCM City is aiming to become a modern city, a leader in international trade, a digital economy and society and the economic, financial, commercial, cultural, educational, and technological hub of the country with a prominent status also in Southeast Asia.

Piotr Harasimowicz, chief representative officer of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency in the city, said Việt Nam is not only situated in a dynamic region but also has good logistics to enable trade.

It maintains political stability, has integrated into the global economy by signing a series of free trade agreements and was as one of the most successful countries in controlling COVID-19.

“This is a good opportunity for Việt Nam to attract investment and boost its economy, creating momentum for long-term and sustainable development.

“’Beyond Global Business Promotion and Connection 2023’ introduces a unique format that facilitates connections between international chambers of commerce and Vietnamese business across diverse industries.

“This programme promises to be an exciting and enriching networking event, bringing together leading businesses from various sectors.”

Kelly Luong, president of the Vietnam International Trade and Investment Development Club, said: “2023 marks the first year for the annual series of connection programmes. Our vision is to connect chambers of commerce from various countries operating in Việt Nam with Vietnamese businesses. Our goal is to create conditions for promoting diverse and multidimensional trade between participating countries."

The gala night was followed by the presentation of the 2023 "Beyond Global Outstanding Award " to 18 businesses nominated by the various participating chambers of commerce. — VNS