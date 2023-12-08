NA Chairman meets leader of Thai Chamber of Commerce, leading Thai firms

VIETNAM, December 8 - BANGKOK — Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ met Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) Sanan Angubolkuk and executives of several leading businesses of Thailand in Bangkok on Friday as part of his ongoing official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

NA Chairman Huệ hailed the TCC’s effective coordination with Vietnamese agencies in preparing for a Việt Nam-Thailand forum in Bangkok to discuss policies and laws to promote bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation, as well as the chamber’s contributions to trade and investment collaboration outcomes between the two countries.

He thanked the Thai side for supporting the establishment of a Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (VietCham Thailand), and asked the TCC to coordinate with the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and relevant agencies in Việt Nam to further boost trade and investment ties between the two countries.

For his part, Angubolkuk said that the TCC is working closely with the VCCI to facilitate partnerships between Vietnamese and Thai business communities, contributing to increasing two-way trade.

NA Chairman Huệ stressed that the goal of US$25 billion in two-way trade is only for the near future, and the two sides should strive for a higher figure in a balanced and sustainable manner, matching the potential of each country and the sound political and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

At a meeting with leading Thai firms that are investing in Việt Nam, including Central Group, SIAM Cement Group (SCG), Kasikorn Bank, Charoen Pokphand (CP) and WHA, NA Chairman Huệ thanked the Thai companies for choosing Việt Nam to invest, and lauded their effective operations in Việt Nam.

He said he hopes the firms will continue to expand their production and business in Việt Nam following the cooperation trend of the two countries.

The Vietnamese top legislator took note of the opinions of the Thai businesses, saying that the NA and Government of Việt Nam are reviewing and completing the legal system to provide the best possible conditions for domestic and foreign investors, including those from Thailand.

Việt Nam always considers the success of foreign investors as its own, he stated.

Representatives from the Thai firms thanked Vietnamese agencies, including the NA for providing optimal conditions for them to operate in Việt Nam.

They pledged to continue to expand their business and production in Việt Nam and make more contributions to the development of local communities. — VNS