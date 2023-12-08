Governor Abbott To Appoint Alley As Chief Justice Of Eighth Court Of Appeals

TEXAS, December 8 - December 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott will appoint Jeff Alley as Chief Justice of the Eighth Court of Appeals today for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified

Jeff Alley of El Paso is an attorney at James F. Scherr PC. Previously, he served on the Eighth Court of Appeals from October 2019 through December 2022, serving as Chief Justice from October 2019 until December 2020. Additionally, he served as the staff attorney to former Chief Justice Ann McClure of the Eighth Court of Appeals and was in private practice for 30 years. He is board certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, member and former board member of the El Paso Bar Association, and a former member of the Texas Association of Defense Counsel and the American Board of Trial Advocates. Additionally, he is a board member and former president of the Pioneer Association of El Paso, former president and former board member of the Boy Scouts of America Yucca Council, and a former member of Jaycees. Alley received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Texas Tech University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.