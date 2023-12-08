Governor Abbott To Appoint Whittmore As Waller County Criminal District Attorney

TEXAS, December 8 - December 8, 2023 | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott will appoint Sean Whittmore as the Waller County Criminal District Attorney today for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Sean Whittmore of Katy is the senior assistant criminal district attorney for the Waller County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. Previously, he served as an assistant attorney general for the Houston Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Texas Office of the Attorney General, as an associate attorney for Douglas Atkinson & Associates, and an assistant district attorney for the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas County & District Attorneys Association. Additionally, he is a former member of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, Texas Aggie Bar Association, Montgomery County Bar Association, and the Montgomery County Defense Lawyers Association. Whittmore received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law.