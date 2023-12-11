In Celebration of Warner Bros. Pictures “Wonka,” Crumbl Unveils Sweet Collaboration
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinematic magic and cookie creations have come together with Crumbl proudly announcing their new collaboration, celebrating the upcoming release of Warner Bros. Pictures’ much-anticipated Wonka, a wholly original story based on the extraordinary, iconic character at the center of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how a young chocolate-maker, armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time. “Wonka” hits theaters nationwide on December 15th.
In honor of the festivities, Crumbl will unveil the Wonka’s Wildly Wonderful Red Velvety Cookie on December 10th, specially crafted to delight taste buds in tandem with the cinematic experience. This unique cookie is a tribute to the enchanting world of Wonka, blending the captivating film with the charm of Crumbl's signature cookies.
If that wasn’t sweet enough, Crumbl is hosting an exclusive sweepstakes beginning on Monday, December 11th through an in-feed Instagram post. Film and cookie lovers will have to:
- Follow Crumbl on Instagram
- Like the post
- Tag one friend in the comments
While only one entry per person will be counted, the giveaway will run until Saturday, December 16th. Participants will be entered to win a private screening of Wonka. The lucky winner will not only enjoy the cinematic spectacle, but will also receive a generous supply of Wonka-inspired cookies to share with friends and family.
Combining the artistry of “Wonka'' and the culinary craftsmanship of Crumbl, fans are promised a delightful experience of both movie magic and sweets. Stay tuned for the release of the Wonka’s Wildly Wonderful Red Velvety Cookie at your nearest Crumbl location and make your holiday season a truly magical one.
About Crumbl:
Crumbl Cookies's mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 950 locations across all 50 US states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
About “Wonka”:
Based on the extraordinary, iconic character at the center of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how a young chocolate-maker, armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time.
From Paul King, writer/director of the “Paddington” films, David Heyman, producer of “Harry Potter,” “Gravity,” “Fantastic Beasts,” “Barbie” and “Paddington,” and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the “Paddington” films, “Jurassic World: Dominion”) and Luke Kelly (“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, as he becomes the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker.
Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane, Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. The film also stars Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, Rakhee Thakrar, Tom Davis and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.
Simon Farnaby & Paul King wrote the screenplay, based on a story by King and characters created by Roald Dahl. Michael Siegel, Cate Adams, Rosie Alison and Tim Wellspring are serving as executive producers. King’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Chung-Hoon Chung, Oscar-nominated production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Mark Everson, Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming and composer Joby Talbot. Neil Hannon of the band The Divine Comedy wrote the original songs for the film.
Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Heyday Films Production, a Paul King Confection, “Wonka,” set to open in theaters and in IMAX internationally beginning 6 December 2023 and in North America on December 15, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.
Crumbl Press
In honor of the festivities, Crumbl will unveil the Wonka’s Wildly Wonderful Red Velvety Cookie on December 10th, specially crafted to delight taste buds in tandem with the cinematic experience. This unique cookie is a tribute to the enchanting world of Wonka, blending the captivating film with the charm of Crumbl's signature cookies.
If that wasn’t sweet enough, Crumbl is hosting an exclusive sweepstakes beginning on Monday, December 11th through an in-feed Instagram post. Film and cookie lovers will have to:
- Follow Crumbl on Instagram
- Like the post
- Tag one friend in the comments
While only one entry per person will be counted, the giveaway will run until Saturday, December 16th. Participants will be entered to win a private screening of Wonka. The lucky winner will not only enjoy the cinematic spectacle, but will also receive a generous supply of Wonka-inspired cookies to share with friends and family.
Combining the artistry of “Wonka'' and the culinary craftsmanship of Crumbl, fans are promised a delightful experience of both movie magic and sweets. Stay tuned for the release of the Wonka’s Wildly Wonderful Red Velvety Cookie at your nearest Crumbl location and make your holiday season a truly magical one.
About Crumbl:
Crumbl Cookies's mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 950 locations across all 50 US states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
About “Wonka”:
Based on the extraordinary, iconic character at the center of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how a young chocolate-maker, armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time.
From Paul King, writer/director of the “Paddington” films, David Heyman, producer of “Harry Potter,” “Gravity,” “Fantastic Beasts,” “Barbie” and “Paddington,” and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the “Paddington” films, “Jurassic World: Dominion”) and Luke Kelly (“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, as he becomes the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker.
Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane, Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. The film also stars Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, Rakhee Thakrar, Tom Davis and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.
Simon Farnaby & Paul King wrote the screenplay, based on a story by King and characters created by Roald Dahl. Michael Siegel, Cate Adams, Rosie Alison and Tim Wellspring are serving as executive producers. King’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Chung-Hoon Chung, Oscar-nominated production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Mark Everson, Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming and composer Joby Talbot. Neil Hannon of the band The Divine Comedy wrote the original songs for the film.
Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Heyday Films Production, a Paul King Confection, “Wonka,” set to open in theaters and in IMAX internationally beginning 6 December 2023 and in North America on December 15, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.
Crumbl Press
Crumbl
press@crumbl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok