Fw: Exit 15 4 car MVA -
update: Roadway is now open
Thank you
From: Raymond, Christie via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, December 8, 2023 5:31 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Exit 15 4 car MVA -
Sent: Friday, December 8, 2023 5:31 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Exit 15 4 car MVA -
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police St. Albans
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
89NB in the area of exit 15 will be experiencing delays due to a motor vehicle crash - please use alternate routes.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.