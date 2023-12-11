Insigniam Acquired by Elixirr, U.K.’s Fastest-Growing Consulting Firm
Insigniam Acquired by Elixirr, U.K.’s Fastest-Growing Consulting FirmPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insigniam clients can expect enhanced technology, data, AI, and execution capabilities when succeeding with their most demanding opportunities and challenges.
Insigniam, a leading global consulting firm that pioneered the field of organizational breakthrough, innovation, and transformation, announced today that it has been acquired by Elixirr, the U.K.’s fastest-growing (and Europe’s third fastest) management consultancy, as listed in the Financial Times’ FT1000, and one of the fastest-growing firms in the U.S., as listed by Consulting magazine.
For over 35 years, Insigniam’s mission has been to transform the practice of leadership and management, and the acquisition by Elixirr represents the next critical step in the company’s growth trajectory. Bolstered by Elixirr’s resources and platforms, this acquisition ensures Insigniam will be able to achieve its mission for current and future clients, who will now have greater access to Insigniam’s expanded services platform, thereby providing them with an even more seamless experience and even greater customer satisfaction.
As part of the acquisition, Elixirr welcomes four new partners into their team: Insigniam co-founding partners Shideh Sedgh Bina and Nathan Owen Rosenberg, and Katerin Le Folcalvez and Jennifer Zimmer.
“We are thrilled that Elixirr not only expands our ability to provide an enhanced range of services for our clients but also that the company and leadership team are perfectly aligned with our commitment to serve our clients to deliver remarkable results,” says Shideh Sedgh Bina, co-founding partner of Insigniam. “Like Insigniam, Elixirr is not afraid to challenge convention, talk straight, and disrupt the status quo. Their collaborative, entrepreneurial approach to exceeding customer expectations is a mission we both hold dear, and we believe that together, combining the best of ‘being human’ with technology and data we will deliver dramatic new outcomes for our clients.”
Furthermore, Insigniam co-founding partner Nathan Owen Rosenberg says, “Insigniam’s combination with Elixirr gives our clients a range of services that, in my scan of the market, has not been available. Already, the Elixxir and Insigniam partners are collaborating to catalyze new value for our combined clients, as well as working on a new set of offerings. We can now offer the full range of expertise and services needed to transform a CEO’s agenda into reality. Clients will see new capabilities to fulfill their intentions. We now provide extraordinary value to the CEO and his or her team and to each executive in the C-suite, beyond what either firm could offer before the combination.”
As Elixirr’s third acquisition to date in the United States, today’s deal marks the latest step in the firm’s strategy to diversify its service offering, expand its global presence, and become the fastest-growing U.S. challenger consultancy in 2024.
“I am exceptionally proud to expand our team, bringing in those who share in Elixirr’s ethos, entrepreneurial spirit and desire to create meaningful change – and in Insigniam we have found exactly that,” says Stephen Newton, CEO and Founder of Elixirr. “For over its 35-year-history, Insigniam has built a prestigious reputation and is trusted by world-leading clients, further supplementing our ability to serve the U.S. market. I look forward to seeing the impact of their team’s unique approach to consulting, which looks deeply into the areas many consultancies often overlook. When combined with Elixirr’s strategy, technology and execution capabilities, together we can offer our respective clients much greater value to meet their toughest challenges in an even more impactful, dynamic way. Today’s acquisition is a huge leap toward our ambitious plans to become the fastest growing and best challenger consultancy in the U.S. in 2024.”
Looking into 2024, Elixirr seeks to become the fastest-growing consulting firm in the U.S., pursuing additional targeted capability acquisitions, continued growth in the leadership team, and a strong focus on increasing its digital, data, and AI offerings, a sector expected to grow twentyfold by 2030. Elixirr’s U.S. footprint has been steadily increasing since 2017, and the U.S. team size more than doubled in 2022, with the revenue trajectory from U.S. clients approaching half the business. Key contributors to expansion in the North American market have included the purchase of end-to-end enterprise data and analytics firm iOLAP in 2022 and the acquisition of the Large Language Model and generative AI acceleration platform company, Responsum, in September 2023.
These two prior acquisitions have enhanced Elixirr’s ability to offer services in the emerging technology space, strengthened its overall data and analytics capability, and accelerated the firm’s ability to develop end-to-end generative AI business use-case solutions (including sales productivity, cross-sell, customer service, self-service, proactive marketing campaigns, regulation, and compliance).
About Insigniam:
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.
About Elixirr:
Elixirr is an award-winning global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of industries, markets, and geographies. Founded in 2009, the firm set out to be the ‘challenger consultancy’ and do things differently than the large corporate consultancies dominating the industry: working openly and collaboratively with clients from start to finish, delivering outcomes based on innovative thinking, not methodology, and treating each client’s business like their own. In 2020, Elixirr listed with AIM on the London Stock Exchange. Following strong organic growth, Elixirr adopted a multi-brand strategy and has since acquired six boutique firms – Insigniam, Responsum, Den, Coast Digital, Retearn, and iOLAP – to grow their capabilities, expand into new geographies and markets, access new clients and talent, and more.
