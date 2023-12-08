Submit Release
State Police Seek Identity Of Man Who Fled Scene Of A Crash In Montgomery County

(ADELPHI, MARYLAND) – Maryland State Police are seeking public assistance as investigators work to identify a man who reportedly fled the scene of a traffic crash that occurred in Montgomery County this afternoon.

Police are searching for an African American man with an afro hairstyle wearing a white tee shirt and believed to be in his early thirties. He was last seen jumping over a fence from the inner loop of I-495 in Prince George’s County into a residential neighborhood. 

Shortly after 1:30pm today, troopers from the College Park Barrack dispatched to assist Montgomery County Police Department with a crash in the area of the ramp from Route 650 to the innerloop of I-495. While troopers were responding to the scene, the driver of a blue 2009 Honda Accord with Maryland tags, involved in the crash fled the scene on foot. He was reportedly walking along the innerloop of I-495 in Prince George’s County and possibly armed.

A Maryland State Trooper located the man in the area of Riggs Road along I-495 and attempted to make contact with him. The man immediately jumped over the fence into a neighborhood located around the 9000 block of Muskogee Place in Adelphi.

Police immediately set up a perimeter to secure the area and conduct neighborhood checks. Additional resources were also deployed to assist in the search including Maryland State Police Aviation and K9 Units from the Prince George’s County and Montgomery County police departments.

Police urge anyone who may have information relevant to this investigation to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. All callers may remain confidential.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

