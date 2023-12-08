Learn how wildlife adapts to winter at Dec. 19 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD – Staying warm is a high priority for wildlife during winter, but animals can’t turn up the thermostat or throw an extra log into the wood stove when cold temperatures arrive.

People can learn about how animals survive winter at the Dec. 19 Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Wildlife: How Wildlife Survives Winter.” This free online program will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center. This program is for all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197214

At the Dec. 19 program, MDC Naturalist Leah Eden will discuss how mammals, birds, reptiles, and other animals survive harsh weather and times when food is scarce. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenter.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, which is currently under construction, is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and is located at 483 Hatchery Road on the west end of Lake Taneycomo near Branson. Though the facility is under construction and currently closed to the public, staff are still conducting programs. To find out more about the Dec. 19 program or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.