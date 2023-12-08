Brave & Unstoppable Miami Kids Use Their Voice To Change The World Of Childhood Cancer
Just having arrived in Washington, DC the children pose in front of a sign that fittingly says "Be Unstoppable in Miami'
The Mystic Force Foundation team and advocate families arriving at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).
Young Childhood Cancer Warriors and Survivors travel to Capitol Hill to advocate for change to help other children battling cancer.
We stand united in our vision of a World Without Childhood Cancer, and we look forward to the day when this dream becomes a reality.”NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an inspiring display of courage and determination, a group of young warriors and survivors, ages 7 - 12, from Miami, Florida embarked on a transformative journey to Capitol Hill December 4th through the 6th, 2023. This advocacy trip marked a pivotal moment in the fight against Childhood Cancer, as these resilient children engaged with our nation's Congressional leaders to advocate for change.
— Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Founder
The Mystic Force Foundation, renowned for its unwavering commitment to catalyzing positive change in the world of Childhood Cancer, orchestrated this initiative to empower children affected by cancer to become advocates for their own cause. During their time in Washington DC, these Childhood Cancer Heroes, had the unique opportunity to share their personal stories and experiences in battling this devastating disease without the guidance of their parents.
The significance of this endeavor lies in the necessity for legislative leaders to hear directly from these young warriors, gaining invaluable insights into the challenges they have faced and continue to endure due to their cancer treatments. By providing a platform for these courageous children to articulate their struggles, the Mystic Force Foundation aims to foster a profound understanding among Congressional leaders regarding the adversities children with cancer face, both medically and emotionally.
While meeting with Congressional leaders, alongside representatives from Kids v Cancer, the group was also advocating for the Give Kids a Chance Act. This vital piece of legislation seeks to ensure that children with cancer have access not only to single-drug trials but also to combination therapy trials. Thousands of successful drug combination therapies are now being studied and developed for adults, but NOT for children. The Give Kids a Chance Act authorizes the FDA to direct companies to study a combination of cancer drugs and therapies in pediatric trials as well. By advocating for this legislation, these young children are working towards improving the opportunities for children with cancer to access more effective treatments.
Mystic Force Foundation firmly believes in the power of children's voices and their ability to bring about positive change. By encouraging these young advocates to speak up and share their stories, the foundation aims to instill hope and drive transformation in the World of Childhood Cancer. The advocacy trip to Capitol Hill exemplifies the foundation's commitment to creating a brighter future for children battling cancer and enhances children's capacity to address issues significant to them and cultivate the courage to face those challenges without fear. These children have each endured insurmountable pain and suffering yet they are true inspirations and the epitome of strength, bravery and hope.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 15-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 5th Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, a Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that supports children and their families battling cancer from all over the world that are treated in South Florida Hospitals.
