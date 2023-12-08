Maine DOE Update – December 8, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The EF-M-39B Adult Education report is due on December 15, 2023. All public school administrative units (SAUs), excluding public charter schools, must report even if there are no pupils to report. Data entered into this report is based on the number of Resident Students from SAUs who are attending Regional Adult Education Programs. | More

News & Updates

Apply Now! Schools and community-based organizations can now apply for the 2024 Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative grants through the Maine Department of Education (DOE). These grants support hands-on, engaging, interdisciplinary outdoor learning and career exploration opportunities that connect students with Maine’s amazing natural environments and landscapes. | More

The Maine Commission for Community Service (MCCS), also known as Volunteer Maine, recently celebrated the contributions of five community service leaders who completed terms on the Commission. At the same time, the Commission welcomed five new members appointed by Governor Janet Mills and witnessed the swearing-in of two leaders reappointed for three-year terms. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development, Training, and Events

Has your elementary school and its community partners been interested in collaborating to support children and families in your community? Have you wondered about the positive outcomes such partnerships can afford? If so, the First 10 Community School model may be just such an opportunity to consider. | More

By mid-school year school personnel are ready for a pick me up that provides information, experiences, resources, and tools to care for one’s self and others. The Maine Department of Education, Office of School and Student Supports, Employee Health Promotion and Wellness Program is pleased to be able to offer the 2024 Maine School Winter Wellness Summit, Give Roots to Wellness! School leaders and employees from across the State are invited to register for this event. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

