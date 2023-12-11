Mattress Warehouse Unveils Its Third Retail Store in Florida
The new store promises an extensive selection of top brand mattresses and accessories, giving residents access to the latest in sleep innovation and comfort.FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (mattresswarehouse.com), the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer committed to improving lives through better quality sleep, announced today the grand opening of its new retail store in Clermont, FL.
The new store is Mattress Warehouse’s 3rd retail location in FL, following the grand opening of their Davenport location just over a week ago. Located at 4725 Collina Terrace, the Clermont location encompasses over 5,000 square feet of retail space. Like all of their other locations, this store showcases their exclusive bedMATCH diagnostic system.
“bedMATCH takes the guesswork out of shopping for a new mattress,” says Bill Papettas, President and CEO of Mattress Warehouse. “It uses 18 different statistical measurements in addition to thousands of scientific calculations to recommend the best mattresses for your individual sleep needs.”
Residents of Clermont and surrounding communities can experience bedMATCH for themselves simply by visiting the new location.
“We’re thrilled for this opportunity to bring our sleep expertise, leading-edge technology, top brands, and outstanding prices to more residents of the Sunshine State,” he adds. “This is an exciting time for us as we continue to grow and introduce our guests to what makes Mattress Warehouse different.”
Known for their vast assortment of well-known brand names such as Tempur-Pedic, Purple, Sealy, Serta, Beautyrest, Casper and more, Mattress Warehouse also prides themselves on their ability to offer the lowest prices available. This is further emphasized by their 1-yr price guarantee.
“Our vast warehouse assortment means we have a mattress for every body and every budget. On top of that, our supply chain management is 2nd to none,” Bill Papettas says. “Our guests can visit our showroom today, try a wide assortment of products to find their perfect mattress, and have it delivered as soon as tomorrow. There is no reason to wait for a better night’s sleep.”
Mattress Warehouse of Clermont is open 7 days a week. Monday through Friday: 10am – 9pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm and Sunday: 11am-6pm. For more information, visit www.mattresswarehouse.com.
