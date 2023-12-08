Mattress Warehouse Announces the Opening of their 2nd Retail Location in Florida
Mattress Warehouse expansion plan continues with the opening of their new store in Davenport, FL.FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (mattresswarehouse.com), the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with more than 300 stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, announced today the grand opening of a new retail location in Davenport, Florida.
The new store is located at 1319 Posner Blvd in Posner Village in Davenport. This is Mattress Warehouse’s 2nd store in Florida, following the opening of their Kissimmee Distribution Center and storefront earlier this year. The company expects to open more locations in upcoming months.
“Our expanding presence in Florida allows us to continue our mission of improving lives through quality sleep,” stated Bill Papettas, President and CEO of Mattress Warehouse. “We’ve got a phenomenal team here and our in-store experience can’t be beat.”
The new Davenport location is yet another achievement for Mattress Warehouse’s growth strategy that includes expanding the company’s footprint to 500+ stores in the next few years. In 2023 alone, Mattress Warehouse has opened more than 20 new retail locations.
“Every new location allows us to serve the surrounding community with great customer service, the best sleep brands, unbeatable prices, and fast delivery,” Papettas adds. “Our wide warehouse assortment means that we have a mattress for every body and every budget and our use of technology in-store makes the entire shopping process easy for our guests.”
Part of the Mattress Warehouse technology story includes their exclusive use of bedMATCH, a diagnostic system designed to help recommend the right mattresses for each person's individual sleep needs and preferences. To try bedMATCH, simply visit Mattress Warehouse of Davenport, open seven days a week. Guests can also enjoy a one-year price guarantee as well as a comfort guarantee. For more information, visit www.mattresswarehouse.com or call the store at (689) 698-4004.
Tracy Jones
Mattress Warehouse
+1 240-907-5728
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube