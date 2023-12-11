Moosilauke Visions Makes Major Gift to Hanover Improvement Society for the Renovation of Campion Rink
HANOVER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To the Upper Valley of New Hampshire and Vermont communities, Campion Rink near Dartmouth College is an essential asset many residents rely on for their winter recreational needs. After more than three decades of heavy usage, the wear and tear have accumulated to the point that it’s finally time for this beloved facility to receive some significant upgrades. For this reason, the Hanover Improvement Society, a nonprofit organization that owns and operates Campion Rink, began fundraising for the Renew Campion capital project to benefit the facility around two years ago. Understanding the importance of Campion Rink and the size of this ongoing project, Moosilauke Visions has recently made a $100,000 donation to the Hanover Improvement Society.
“On behalf of the Renew Campion capital project, Hanover Improvement Society is grateful for the extremely generous support of Moosilauke Visions,” Jeff Graham, General Manager of the Hanover Improvement Society, stated. “Thanks to Jay Wolter [Moosilauke Vision’s President and Founder] and his team, Campion will remain a vital recreational facility for Upper Valley families for decades to come.”
The skating rink was constructed inside a building donated by Dartmouth College back in 1988 and is named after James W. Campion III, a local civic-minded businessman. While the rink has been operating around 18 hours a day, seven days a week, 7 months per year, 30 organizations including five high school hockey teams, a youth hockey organization, figure skating clubs, and men’s and women’s recreational hockey groups have been utilizing the space. This consistent usage has made the Renew Campion capital project a necessary renovation.
The updates are being rolled out in phases. Construction began earlier this year to update the “public facing” parts of the facility over the summer, such as the locker rooms, restrooms, lobby, landscaping, and building exterior. This first phase is not quite finished yet, but Campion Rink was still able to open for the season at the start of October.
Once the current round of construction is complete, the focus will switch to ice-related equipment, including refrigeration, under-ice piping, a new concrete slab, dasher boards, glass, and bleachers. However, building costs have skyrocketed since this project first began, making additional support more important than ever as the Hanover Improvement Society will need to continue fundraising before they can begin the second phase of renewal. Moosilauke Visions happily made a major gift to this cause as they are dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals by helping to build strong communities, and they encourage others to do the same during this critical stage of the process.
Founded in 2022, Moosilauke Visions utilizes a variety of resources and more than 30 years of expertise to partner with and support mission-focused nonprofits on their path to success. The organization’s goal is to sustain existing programs and seed more programs that further serve individuals, families, and communities, beginning with those in the Upper Valley region of New Hampshire and Vermont.
Clara Moses
Clara Moses
