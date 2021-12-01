Integrity Industrial Inkjet Integration Releases New Retrofit Dropwatcher Kit
Product Enables Optimization of Inks and Printheads on a DB400 Inkjet Development PlatformWEST LEBANON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Industrial Inkjet Integration has released their new product, the DB400 Integrated Inkjet Dropwatcher Kit, which enables fast and accurate assessment, optimization, and process development of inks and jetting fluids in piezo inkjet printheads. This optional dropwatcher is a bolt-on accessory that easily attaches and interfaces with Integrity’s DB400 Inkjet Development Platform. This additional option enhances the existing system accessory portfolio, which is already known to be ideal for developing industrial inkjet processes, and further allows Integrity to create custom configurations that are specific to each individual application.
“Integrity Integration continues to grow our inkjet technology systems portfolio with this new dropwatcher kit. We are thrilled that this kit will help customers accelerate their inkjet application development process,” Scott Leger, Business Development Director at Integrity Industrial Inkjet Integration commented.
The DB400 Integrated Inkjet Dropwatcher Kit features:
• Seamless mounting onto the Integrity DB400 Inkjet Development Platform
• Waveform editing, firing modes control, drop characterization (speed, drop, diameter, drop volume, trajectory)
• Real-time analysis
• Supports Dimatix, Epson, Konica Minolta, Kyocera, Ricoh, Seiko, and Xaar printheads
• Advanced optics design
• Convenient software design for waveform tuning, drop analysis, and data collection
The kit’s package includes a camera, camera mount, strobe light, single axis stage, waste collector, power supply, software, and mounting shelf. You can find power specifications and more at integrityintegration.com. For further information, please email sales@integrityintegration.com or call (603) 298-8300.
Integrity Industrial Inkjet Integration, Inc. is an experienced and full-service industrial inkjet integrator, offering industrial inkjet system design, development, integration, and support. Integrity Integration provides the specialized tools and expertise to help their clients leverage the unique properties of inkjet for a wide range of challenging manufacturing applications.
###
Clara Moses
Hydrate Marketing
+1 603-651-0473
clara@hydratemarketing.com