Moosilauke Visions Partners with E-motion and Gifts Challenge Grant
ORFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After learning about E-motion, a nonprofit that works with families and individuals suffering from grief, the Moosilauke Visions team immediately wanted to know more. So, they asked Myra Sack, E-motion Founder and Project Director, if she would give them a presentation. Myra agreed and told Jay Wolter, Moosilauke Vision’s President and Founder, and Carl Lovejoy, their Chief Development Support Officer, the story of her daughter, Havi, who passed from Tay-Sachs, a terminal neurodegenerative disorder, in January 2021. Later that year, Myra and her husband Matt founded E-motion in honor of Havi.
Myra’s compelling presentation resulted in Moosilauke Visions gifting E-motion a $15,000 grant for general operations on the spot. These funds will help support the nonprofit’s programs, which are called “Movement Communities.” Each session in these programs begins with group therapy and ends in aerobic exercise – hence the “motion” part of “E-motion.” The exercise section can be anything from a simple run or fitness class to prepping for a charity walkathon or training for a marathon.
Havi’s life and death taught Myra and Matt the importance of community, movement, and countless other lessons. This is why their mission is to use the coping skills they’ve learned to help others. They are still in the early stages of establishing E-motion, making them a perfect partner for Moosilauke Visions, which was founded to help mission-focused nonprofits get off the ground, continue growing, and ultimately become sustainable.
Along with the initial grant, E-motion has accepted a challenge from Moosilauke Visions to raise an additional $15,000 from other sources within their local Upper Valley of New Hampshire and Vermont communities. E-motion will also receive support from Carl during this process. Once they hit their goal, Moosilauke Visions will match the funds raised with another $15,000.
“We are deeply grateful for the support of Moosilauke Visions as we set out to make movement and community accessible to all grieving people, everywhere. Moosilauke Visions’ early belief in the E-motion mission is transformative. They are a model for innovative and enduring philanthropy,” Myra stated.
This partnership is just one of the many ways Moosilauke Visions is “helping people who help people.” They are thrilled about the opportunity to work with such an amazing nonprofit. Together, they will improve the quality of life for many people in need of solace.
Founded in 2022, Moosilauke Visions utilizes a variety of resources and more than 30 years of expertise to partner with and support mission-focused nonprofits on their path to success. The organization’s ultimate goal is to sustain existing programs and seed more programs that further serve individuals, families, and communities, beginning with those in the Upper Valley region of New Hampshire and Vermont.
Clara Moses
