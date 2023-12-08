SCDC Introduces Janette Herring as CFO of S.H.A.R.E. Manufacturing Innovations
I look forward to leveraging my expertise to further the company's financial objectives while upholding its commitment to innovation and excellence.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the appointment of Janette Herring as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of its subsidiary, S.H.A.R.E. Manufacturing Innovations (SMI). In her role, Ms. Herring will provide direct oversight to key departments, including Accounting, Human Resources, and Strategy, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Douglas Fineberg. Her designation marks a pivotal step in fortifying the financial framework for engineering and manufacturing essential components integral to SCDC's Class A multifamily communities.
— Janette Herring
Janette Herring's career is distinguished by notable achievements, including driving revenue growth from $4 million to an impressive $10 million in previous endeavors in under 4 years from startup. Her experience as CEO and CFO across various industries, such as concrete, construction, and manufacturing, highlights her expertise in critical areas like estimating, budgeting, contract negotiations, scheduling, and government contracts. Ms. Herring’s skill sets and accomplishments perfectly align with the role of CFO at S.H.A.R.E. Manufacturing Innovations.
Janette Herring, a local Houstonian with a remarkable career spanning over 20 years, brings extensive expertise in management, real estate development, and construction to her new role. Graduating as a distinguished alumna from the University of Houston with an MB in Global Accounting and a BBA in Accounting, she also holds a Texas Real Estate License.
Beyond her professional commitments, Ms. Herring actively contributes to the community by volunteering with Houston Children’s Charity and the Houston Food Bank, a prominent institution dedicated to eradicating hunger across 18 southeast Texas counties and providing 150,000,000 meals annually. She also is committed to a nonprofit endeavor in Northern Africa to build schools and provide supplies to ensure education remains at the core providing a quality education to some of the most vulnerable and a key to breaking the cycle of poverty. Her dedication to philanthropy mirrors her commitment to making a meaningful impact both professionally and personally.
Having lived and worked in Houston for over two decades, she cherishes spending quality time with her family as well as her dogs. In addition, she loves to travel the world and immerse herself in unique customs and embrace other cultures in her free time.
"Ms. Herring's accomplishments and breadth of experience speak volumes about her dedication and capability," remarks Odell Abdur-Raheem, S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp's Chief Visionary Officer. "Her extensive experience and financial know-how in construction, manufacturing, and real estate brings a unique perspective that will support the overall mission to make a positive community impact.”
"I am thrilled to join S.H.A.R.E. Manufacturing Innovations and contribute to its continued success," states Ms. Herring. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise to further the company's financial objectives while upholding its commitment to innovation and excellence."
Ms. Herring's competence in navigating diverse settings, fostering cohesive teams, and showcasing exceptional leadership and management skills aligns seamlessly with S.H.A.R.E. Manufacturing Innovations' ethos. Her acumen in finance, management, construction, and manufacturing underscores her suitability for this crucial role within the organization.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
Rachel Kay
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
+1 281-863-9929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other