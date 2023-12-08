InventionHome® Announces New Invention— Side Shelf Fishing Seat
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eugene B. of Ketchikan, AK is the creator of the Side Shelf Fishing Seat, a comfortable, movable, and secure seating option for a boat that takes up little space and leaves the floor open. The boat seat locks into the gunwale and boat deck and can be moved to any location forward and aft on the boat, port, starboard, or both. The seat remains below the gunwale and helps prevent anyone from falling overboard.
Many boat owners, especially those who enjoy fishing, may find it beneficial to have extra seating to accommodate friends, family, or fellow anglers on their fishing trips. This demand has led to various aftermarket products and accessories designed to add seating to different types of boats. Boat accessory manufacturers and marine retailers often offer a range of seating options to cater to different boat types and customer preferences. Customization is also a significant factor, as boat owners may have specific requirements based on the type of fishing they do and the layout of their boat. The Side Shelf Fishing Seat fulfills these requirements and offers a safe, secure, and space-saving product for any boater.
Eugene was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Side Shelf Fishing Seat product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Side Shelf Fishing Seat can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
