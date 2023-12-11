D-Central Technologies Unveils the Antminer S19k Pro Space Heater Edition and Loki Rig Edition
D-Central launches Antminer S19k Pro Space Heater and Loki Rig Editions, redefining home and professional Bitcoin mining efficiency.
The S19k Pro Loki rig sets a new standard - it makes pleb miners more efficient than any mining farm, paired with dual-purpose home mining.”LAVAL, QC, CANADA, December 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D-Central Technologies, a key player in the Bitcoin mining industry, has expanded its product line with the introduction of two new editions of the Antminer S19k Pro – the Space Heater Edition and the Loki Rig Edition. These editions are designed to cater to the diverse requirements of both home and professional cryptocurrency mining, emphasizing efficiency and adaptability.
— Jonathan, CEO of D-Central Technologies
The Urlacher: Facilitating Home Mining
The landscape of home mining has seen significant advancements, partly due to innovative solutions like "The Urlacher." Utilizing Pivotal Pleb Tech's Loki Kits, this configuration adapts Bitmain S19 ASIC miners for 120V power, making home mining more accessible in regions such as the US and Canada. Named after LuxOS engineer David Urlacher, this setup showcases the potential of Loki Kits in achieving efficient mining operations at home without the need for extensive modifications.
D-Central's Antminer S19k Pro Editions: Meeting Diverse Mining Demands
D-Central Technologies has customized the Antminer S19k Pro into two distinct editions, each targeting specific mining environments:
1. Antminer S19k Pro Space Heater Edition
Dual-Purpose Design: This edition serves as both a Bitcoin miner and a space heater, offering a practical and efficient solution for home environments.
Custom Aesthetics and Quiet Operation: It is available in various colours, including black, gray, and orange. Equipped with Noctua Silent fans, the unit operates quietly, making it suitable for residential areas.
Quality Control: Rigorous testing ensures each unit operates with high efficiency, eliminating underperforming chips and guaranteeing reliable performance.
2. Antminer S19k Pro Loki Rig Edition
Home Mining Adaptation: Adjusted to operate at 56 TH/s, this edition is optimized for efficient and quiet home mining.
120V Power Compatibility: The Pivotal Pleb Tech Loki Kit enables this miner to function efficiently on standard home power setups.
Improved Power Supply: A modified APW3 PSU replaces the standard APW12, enhancing the unit's efficiency and reducing operational noise.
D-Central: A Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction
As a prominent refurbished hardware reseller in Canada, D-Central Technologies is dedicated to delivering high-quality mining solutions. The introduction of the Antminer S19k Pro Space Heater Edition and Loki Rig Edition reflects the company's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the cryptocurrency mining community.
The Antminer S19k Pro Space Heater Edition: A Closer Look
The Space Heater Edition is a testament to D-Central's innovative approach to mining. By combining the functionalities of a Bitcoin miner and a space heater, this edition provides a unique solution that maximizes the utility of energy consumption. The unit's ability to operate quietly makes it an ideal addition to any home setting, especially during colder months. The choice of colours allows users to select a unit that fits seamlessly into their home decor, further enhancing its appeal for residential use.
The Antminer S19k Pro Loki Rig Edition: Optimized for Home Mining
The Loki Rig Edition is specifically designed for home miners seeking a balance between power efficiency and operational quietness. The underclocking and undervolting adjustments ensure that the unit operates efficiently, reducing power consumption while maintaining a respectable hash rate. The inclusion of the Loki Kit makes this edition versatile, allowing it to be used in various home power setups. The replacement of the standard power supply unit with a modified APW3 PSU is a crucial aspect of this edition, contributing to its overall efficiency and quieter performance.
Advancing the Field of Cryptocurrency Mining
The launch of these new editions marks a significant step forward for D-Central Technologies. By offering advanced mining solutions that cater to different mining scenarios, the company reinforces its position as a leading hardware reseller in North America. The Antminer S19k Pro Space Heater Edition and Loki Rig Edition are now available for order, providing miners with the opportunity to experience advanced cryptocurrency mining technology.
Conclusion
D-Central Technologies continues to play a pivotal role in the evolution of cryptocurrency mining. With the introduction of the Antminer S19k Pro Space Heater Edition and Loki Rig Edition, the company demonstrates its ability to innovate and adapt to the changing landscape of the industry. These new editions are not just mining devices; they represent D-Central's dedication to providing efficient, versatile, and high-quality mining solutions.
For more information on these products and to place orders, interested parties are encouraged to visit D-Central Technologies' website.
Jonathan Bertrand
D-Central
+1 855-753-9997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
Bitcoin Mining Mastery LIVE - ASIC Hashboard Sniffing Techniques with @WantClue & Skot