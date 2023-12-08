Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,109 in the last 365 days.

51-year-old man charged in NE DC shooting that left juvenile hospitalized, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in Northeast that left a juvenile hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officials.

Officers said they responded to the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast for a report of a shooting on November 29 around 6:15 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.

MORE | DC Mayor Bowser, MPD launch Real-Time Crime Center to combat surge in DMV region

The juvenile was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to officers. His condition is unknown at this time.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 51-year-old Anthony Adegbola Goncalves of Northeast D.C. was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill.

During the arrest a handgun was recovered, officers said.

You just read:

51-year-old man charged in NE DC shooting that left juvenile hospitalized, police say

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more