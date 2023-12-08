51-year-old man charged in NE DC shooting that left juvenile hospitalized, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in Northeast that left a juvenile hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officials.

Officers said they responded to the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast for a report of a shooting on November 29 around 6:15 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to officers. His condition is unknown at this time.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 51-year-old Anthony Adegbola Goncalves of Northeast D.C. was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill.

During the arrest a handgun was recovered, officers said.