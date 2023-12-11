365 Foundation Empowers Women Through Grassroots Advocacy and Community Support Opens Lansdale, Pennsylvania Office

365 Foundation 365 Team Natalie Venezia

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, US, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 365 Foundation Inc., a non-profit grassroots organization led by successful local female leaders and advocates, is dedicated to empowering women in the Lansdale community. Natalie Venezia, founder and CEO of the 365 Foundation is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its Lansdale, Pennsylvania office, marking an exciting milestone in the non-profit company’s journey.

“The new office boasts a large area for art exhibits and podcast production, further enhancing our ability to serve our mission”, stated Ms. Venezia.

“The grand opening event is scheduled for February 2024. Attendees can expect to see the work of local artists and hear keynote speakers discuss the events and community services we have planned”, continued Ms. Venezia.

Through their commitment to social justice and diversity, 365 Foundation raises awareness through various initiatives such as Her Service, Our Mission and Her Hope, Our Mission, and In the Pink Podcast, The Time is Now-Women's Summit, and the Women's Monthly Concert & Art Gallery Series.

The importance of this release lies in recognizing that women's rights are crucial for social, economic, and political progress both locally and globally. Shocking statistics reveal that one in three women have experienced physical or sexual assault. Additionally, only 22% of global political leaders are women while women earn nearly 20% less than men. Furthermore, it is disheartening that only 24% of members of Congress are women. However, change can occur if communities invest in supporting their local women—a change that starts at home.

Natalie Venezia, Founder and CEO of 365 Foundation Inc., emphasizes the urgency for action: "We cannot remain silent when faced with these staggering disparities," said Venezia. "Empowering our community means investing in the potential of every woman—breaking down barriers by providing opportunities for leadership roles."

Advocacy plays a significant role within 365 Foundation Inc.'s overall strategy as they strive to use their platform to disrupt harmful narratives surrounding gender inequality and uplift voices within their community who fight for gender justice.

"Our action-driven programs shed light on gender justice changemakers through creative storytelling mediums such as art galleries showcasing photography exhibits," explained Venezia passionately. "Through theatre projects or engaging conversations on our podcast 'In the Pink,' we aim to educate audiences about important issues while inspiring them to take immediate action."

With an unwavering commitment to amplifying marginalized voices within society, 365 Foundation Inc.'s blog posts highlight current gender justice news and celebrate the remarkable achievements of women in their community.

As 365 Foundation Inc. continues to empower women through grassroots advocacy, its ultimate goal is to foster a legacy of female support. By providing mentorship and training opportunities, they aim to equip women with the tools necessary for leadership roles within their communities.

About 365 Foundation Inc.

Based in Lansdale PA., The 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization led by Founder and CEO Natalie Venezia. The Foundation strives to promote, defend, and empower women in the community through initiatives that raise awareness about social justice and diversity. By leveraging the arts, community service, and partnerships with local organizations, 365 Foundation aims to provide safe spaces for women to express themselves while advocating for equal rights.

For more information about the grand opening event or the services of the 365 Foundation, please visit https://www.365foundation.com or contact Natalie Venezia at natalie@365.foundation.