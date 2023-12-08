Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,114 in the last 365 days.

'The Dukes of Hazzard' Star Comes Full Circle with John Schneider’s Revenuer’s Reserve Premium Moonshine

John Schneider’s Revenuer’s Reserve Premium Moonshine

John Schneider

It’s about time I had my own Moonshine. Uncle Jesse would be proud!”
— John Schneider
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor, filmmaker and musician John Schneider can add one more title to his resume… Moonshiner! Decades after skyrocketing to fame as “Bo Duke” in the iconic hit series, "The Dukes of Hazzard," Schneider has announced the launch of his long-anticipated premium moonshine, Revenuer’s Reserve — Available now in Original, Blackberry and Apple Pie. 

Made by master distillers using a century old recipe, its sweet, corn flavor and smooth taste makes John Schneider’s Revenuer’s Reserve Premium Moonshine the finest moonshine in the world.

An official launch event will be held at Appalachian Distillery in Ripley, West Virginia on Tuesday, December 12 at 4:00 p.m. An after party will be held next door at the Fairplain Yacht Club which is being transformed into the Boar’s Nest (from "The Dukes of Hazzard") for one night only. Both events are free and open to the public. Media are welcome.

“I’ve been on probation since 1979,” jokes Schneider, referencing his "Bo Duke" alter ego. "It’s about time I had my own Moonshine. Uncle Jesse would be proud!”

John previously stepped into the hemp space with his John Schneider’s CBoD (“C-Bo-D”) product line, featuring his signature Apple Pie Moonshine flavor and scent. 

Order John Schneider’s Revenuer’s Reserve Premium Moonshine today at www.RevenuersReserve.com.

About John Schneider: John’s extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of Bo Duke on "The Dukes of Hazzard," Jonathan Kent on "Smallville" and Jim Cryer on "Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots," along with recurring appearances on "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," "Nip/Tuck," "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" and "Dancing with the Stars." As an independent filmmaker, John continues to write, direct and star in his own movies, including "Christmas Cars" (2019), "Stand On It" (2020), "Poker Run" (2021) and "To Die For" (2022). He also co-starred with Reba McEntire in Lifetime’s 2021 holiday hit, "Christmas In Tune," which follows several cross-generational smashes, from "Smokey and the Bandit" (Burt Reynolds) to "Felicity: An American Girl Adventure" (Shailene Woodley) and "Sydney White" (Amanda Bynes). In addition to his incredible acting career, John has over 20 albums to his credit and five #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. It’s also worth noting that John co-founded (with Marie Osmond) the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which has since raised more than $8.5 billion dollars for medical research. For more information, visit www.JohnSchneiderStudios.com.

Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

'The Dukes of Hazzard' Star Comes Full Circle with John Schneider’s Revenuer’s Reserve Premium Moonshine

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more