'The Dukes of Hazzard' Star Comes Full Circle with John Schneider’s Revenuer’s Reserve Premium Moonshine
It’s about time I had my own Moonshine. Uncle Jesse would be proud!”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor, filmmaker and musician John Schneider can add one more title to his resume… Moonshiner! Decades after skyrocketing to fame as “Bo Duke” in the iconic hit series, "The Dukes of Hazzard," Schneider has announced the launch of his long-anticipated premium moonshine, Revenuer’s Reserve — Available now in Original, Blackberry and Apple Pie.
Made by master distillers using a century old recipe, its sweet, corn flavor and smooth taste makes John Schneider’s Revenuer’s Reserve Premium Moonshine the finest moonshine in the world.
An official launch event will be held at Appalachian Distillery in Ripley, West Virginia on Tuesday, December 12 at 4:00 p.m. An after party will be held next door at the Fairplain Yacht Club which is being transformed into the Boar’s Nest (from "The Dukes of Hazzard") for one night only. Both events are free and open to the public. Media are welcome.
“I’ve been on probation since 1979,” jokes Schneider, referencing his "Bo Duke" alter ego. "It’s about time I had my own Moonshine. Uncle Jesse would be proud!”
John previously stepped into the hemp space with his John Schneider’s CBoD (“C-Bo-D”) product line, featuring his signature Apple Pie Moonshine flavor and scent.
Order John Schneider’s Revenuer’s Reserve Premium Moonshine today at www.RevenuersReserve.com.
About John Schneider: John’s extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of Bo Duke on "The Dukes of Hazzard," Jonathan Kent on "Smallville" and Jim Cryer on "Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots," along with recurring appearances on "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," "Nip/Tuck," "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" and "Dancing with the Stars." As an independent filmmaker, John continues to write, direct and star in his own movies, including "Christmas Cars" (2019), "Stand On It" (2020), "Poker Run" (2021) and "To Die For" (2022). He also co-starred with Reba McEntire in Lifetime’s 2021 holiday hit, "Christmas In Tune," which follows several cross-generational smashes, from "Smokey and the Bandit" (Burt Reynolds) to "Felicity: An American Girl Adventure" (Shailene Woodley) and "Sydney White" (Amanda Bynes). In addition to his incredible acting career, John has over 20 albums to his credit and five #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. It’s also worth noting that John co-founded (with Marie Osmond) the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which has since raised more than $8.5 billion dollars for medical research. For more information, visit www.JohnSchneiderStudios.com.
