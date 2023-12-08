Notice to Customers of Peter Hafner at Next Financial: KT Law Files $500k FINRA Arbitration Claim for Investment Losses
KlaymanToskes Represents Customers of Peter Hafner/Next Financial Seeking Investment Loss RecoveryNEW YORK, NY, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss lawyers KlaymanToskes is investigating broker Peter Hafner of Next Financial and First Allied Securities after his investment recommendations allegedly caused a retired couple up to $500,000 in losses. If you suffered investment losses with Peter Hafner, contact KlaymanToskes immediately at 888-997-9956 to discuss your recovery options.
KlaymanToskes filed a FINRA arbitration claim (no. 23-03273) against Next Financial, Cetera Advisors, and financial advisor Peter Hafner (CRD# 2251932), on the behalf of a retired couple seeking to recover up to $500,000 in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable, illiquid Alternative Investments.
According to the claim, the customers sought low risk, conservative investments that would protect their principal and provide income for their retirement years. Instead, Peter Hafner purportedly recommended unsuitable Alternative Investments, including Hospitality Investors Trust and FS Investment Corporation III.
Hafner allegedly failed to explain the significant risk of Alternative Investments to the customers, including lack of liquidity. Further, the customers’ accounts were overconcentrated in the high risk, speculative investments, contrary to their investment objectives and best interests.
Customers of broker Peter Hafner who suffered investment losses at Next Financial and/or First Allied Securities (Cetera Advisors) are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or lawrence@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss legal options. We do not collect attorney’s fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery for you.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Contact
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
email us here