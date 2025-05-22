IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF JAMES MARIANI/NATIONAL SECURITIES AND AEGIS CAPITAL WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN NYC REIT

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor James Mariani at National Securities or Aegis Capital, Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of broker James Mariani , Aegis Capital Corp., and National Securities Corporation (now B. Riley Financial), after their recommendations of unsuitable American Realty Capital NYC REIT investments caused a retired investor to suffer $300,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of James Mariani, Aegis Capital, and National Securities/B.Riley who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-00361) against B. Riley Financial, as successor to National Securities Corporation, and Aegis Capital Corp., on behalf of a retired investor who is seeking to recover damages of $300,000, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable American Realty Capital NYC REIT (“NYC REIT”) investments by her financial advisor James J. Mariani (CRD# 2932631).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, James Mariani handled the investor’s accounts first at National Securities Corporation and later at Aegis Capital Corp., after transferring firms in 2017. Throughout this time, Mariani allegedly assured the investor that the NYC REIT was a safe, non-correlated alternative to traditional stock market investments, and failed to disclose the substantial risks associated with the investment. Despite multiple opportunities to redeem or reduce exposure, the investor was never advised to sell. When she finally liquidated her REIT position in 2021, she had lost over 85% of her initial investment.The claim further alleges that Mariani and both brokerage firms failed to perform reasonable due diligence required by FINRA Regulatory Notice 10-22 for Regulation D offerings and violated numerous FINRA rules, including Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI). KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that the firms and their representative overconcentrated the investor’s retirement portfolio in NYC REIT, a speculative and illiquid alternative investment, misrepresented its risks, and failed to recommend liquidation even after the investment’s deteriorating performance became apparent.James Mariani, who has been suspended from acting as a broker by FINRA, has 15 customer complaints on his record, five of which remain pending and involve similar alternative investments. Mariani was affiliated with Aegis Capital Corp. until September 2021 in Mineola, NY.Customers of James Mariani, Aegis Capital, National Securities Corp. (now B. Riley), or any investor who suffered losses in NYC REIT are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes , Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

