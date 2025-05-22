IMPORTANT NOTICE TO INVESTORS WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN PETROROCK OIL & ENERGY WITH GL TRUST AND GREG WILSON

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Gregory Wilson or GL Trust Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of investment advisor Greg Wilson and GL Trust, formerly known as Ortiz World Wealth, after their recommendations of unsuitable PetroRock Oil & Energy investments caused several investors to suffer $250,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of Greg Wilson and GL Trust (f/k/a Ortiz World Wealth) who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes is currently representing numerous investors who suffered losses due to recommendations to invest in Choice Energy Holdings III through PetroRock Mineral Holdings, a private placement offering that has significantly declined since PetroRock’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing in May 2024. The law firm’s recent FINRA arbitration claim filing (Case no. 25-00214) was filed against GL Trust on behalf of two investors seeking to recover $250,000 in damages due to being recommended to invest in PetroRock by their financial advisor, Gregory Wilson (CRD# 6849983).Gregory Wilson and GL Trust (formerly known as Ortiz World Wealth) allegedly misrepresented the Petrorock investment as a safe and highly secure income-producing investment, when instead, it was a high-risk, illiquid private placement unsuitable for the investors’ conservative retirement goals.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that over 50% of the investors’ liquid net worth was concentrated into the PetroRock investment, in violation of suitability standards, fiduciary duties, and the SEC’s Regulation Best Interest. Moreover, despite warning signs regarding PetroRock’s financial instability, the investors were reportedly advised to renew their investments instead of redeeming the principal prior to the Bankruptcy. Today, the investors have lost their principal investment and no longer receive income payments.Gregory Wilson, who previously worked at David Ortiz Advisors and Ortiz World Wealth (now known as GL Trust), is also the subject of a separate pending customer dispute involving $1,185,000 in alleged damages due to unsuitable oil & gas investment recommendations.Customers of Greg Wilson, GL Trust, or any investor who suffered losses in PetroRock, Resolute Capital Partners, or Homebound Resources investment offerings are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

