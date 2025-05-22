IMPORTANT NOTICE TO WESTERN INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES CUSTOMERS WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN GWG L BONDS

If You Suffered Losses in GWG L Bonds at Western International Securities, Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of Western International Securities after the firm’s unsuitable recommendations of GWG L Bonds caused a group of investors to suffer significant financial losses. The law firm urges all customers of Western International Securities who invested in GWG L Bonds to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes is currently representing numerous customers of Western International Securities who suffered losses due to recommendations to invest in GWG L Bonds. The most recent FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-00430) was filed on behalf of investors seeking to recover significant damages. According to the claim, Western International misrepresented the L Bonds as safe investments with guaranteed principal and no market risk. The firm failed to disclose that the L Bonds were, in fact, speculative, illiquid, and high-risk.The claim filed by KlaymanToskes alleges that Western International failed to conduct reasonable due diligence as required under FINRA Regulatory Notice 10-22, ignoring multiple red flags about GWG Holdings’ deteriorating financial position, regulatory lapses, and accounting issues. From missed SEC filings and an auditor’s resignation, to the SEC’s investigation and the company’s ultimate collapse, KlaymanToskes believes that Western International failed to act in the best interest of its customers by continuing to recommend and sell L Bonds through this period.In April 2022, GWG Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leaving more than 25,000 L Bond investors unable to access their principal. Investors are now expected to recover only a small fraction of their investment—approximately 3%—in the Bankruptcy. KlaymanToskes alleges that the investor in this case, like thousands of others, was led to believe their investment was safe, income-producing, and protected, as this was not accurate.KlaymanToskes is currently representing many GWG L Bondholders throughout the nation in FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors that recommended the speculative L Bonds, including Western International Securities.Investors who suffered losses in GWG L Bonds are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes , Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.