CASA Pinellas Reflects on a Year of Success Ahead of the Holiday Season
All donations to CASA will fund their award-winning innovative programs.ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse), Pinellas County’s certified domestic violence service provider, is matching year-end donations as the holiday season approaches. Through the generosity of vital donations, CASA can continue supporting victims of domestic violence through its award-winning innovative programs. All donations are tax-deductible.
One year ago, CASA launched their community’s Family Justice Center (FJC), a wrap-around, trauma-informed center with partners onsite for domestic violence survivors. Since then, CASA has served nearly double the number of survivors through the Family Justice Center compared to outreach services from the previous year, and there has been a 300% increase in the number of children receiving services at the FJC.
“CASA is a leader in innovative strategies and programs to better support survivors in Pinellas County,” said Lariana Forsythe, CEO. “As the need for domestic violence support continues to grow, CASA will continue to expand its service offerings and work towards a community free from violence.”
The Family Justice Center by CASA received the 2023 Purple Ribbon Award for Best New Service Launch in the United States and locally, Creative Loafing’s Best of the Bay award for Best One-Stop Shopping for Domestic Violence Survivors on top of CASA’s 6th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator.
Pinellas County is ranked 5th in the state for the highest rates of domestic violence. CASA hopes to continue meeting the immense needs of this county’s survivors through community support.
Double your impact with a tax-deductible donation today: www.casapinellas.org/donate.
About the Company:
Founded in 1977, CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse) is the official 501c3 domestic violence center based in Pinellas County, FL. In October 2022, CASA opened Florida’s only Family Justice Center, earning the 2023 National Purple Ribbon Award for Outstanding New Service Launch. CASA's mission is to challenge the societal acceptance of all forms of domestic violence through advocacy, prevention, intervention, and support services.
Amber Valente
CASA
+1 727-895-4912 ext. 179
avalente@casapinellas.org