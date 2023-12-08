Leading AI construction company announces rebrand
Workorder continues to grow with a new name and upcoming launch event
The decision to rebrand as Workpack reflects our dedication to enhancing speed, collaboration, and streamlining workflows”SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workorder, the leader in providing collaborative software solutions for the construction industry, today announced a rebrand initiative and unveiled a new name for its platform, Workpack. This strategic move marks a milestone in the company’s journey toward revolutionizing the construction industry through working collaboratively as a “pack” using its innovative AI solutions.
— Marty Cornish, CEO of Workpack
“We are thrilled to announce our rebranding as Workpack,” said Marty Cornish, the company's CEO. “Construction cost estimators have a shared goal of avoiding mistakes and getting work done efficiently. The decision to rebrand as Workpack reflects our dedication to enhancing speed, collaboration, and streamlining workflows.”
In addition to the rebranding, Workpack announced the launch of new AI-powered features and upgrades to its platform. These innovations will enable construction professionals to streamline the process and management of construction projects.
To announce these new features, Workpack will host its quarterly event, “WorkLaunch,” which will highlight new features of their ever-evolving AI product. This thirty-minute launch event will be full of information to help support construction companies just in time for planning for 2024.
The next WorkLaunch virtual event is on December 14th at 3:00 p.m. EST. Sign up using this link.
With the rebranding and new product offerings, Workpack is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in the AI construction technology space. The company remains committed to driving innovation, fostering industry collaboration, and delivering exceptional value to its clients.
“Our mission is to increase trust and transparency in construction through the leading technology solutions available,” said Cornish. “The sense of community and support on this mission has been amazing — we hope the entire industry will join us.”
About Workpack
Workpack (formerly Workorder), is a technology company utilizing artificial intelligence to support construction companies with reliable cost estimators that allow detection of walls, doors, windows, rooms, symbols, and more, and utilizes automated label matching for every object detected. Workpack is built to increase the world’s confidence in construction cost estimating through the fastest and most accurate cost estimating solution available. Workpack knows that the more constructions teams join together, they are more competitive and win together. To learn more or join the Workpack, visit workpack.ai.
