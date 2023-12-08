Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of hottest new fiction, nonfiction, and children's books to read this holiday

Gwyneth by Angela Sanner Nightwalker by Louis Bruno Behind the Pantry Door by Mark Humphrey

Time for a good book & some eggnog. Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of hot new fiction, nonfiction, and children's books to read this holiday season.

Be sure to visit Explore Authors Magazine on exploreauthors.com to find even more amazing and new fiction, nonfiction, and children's books to add to your personal library this holiday season.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A vengeful murderess, who is forsaken by her vile mother becomes a deadly threat to anyone who invades her territory by needle-crafting buttons into her victims in this intense horror suspense by Gwyneth by Angela Sanner EerieLit House of Publishing, 979-8218337056

In Lady Charlotte Wuthers by M.D. Hickman, will the spoiled daughter of the richest man in the world win over the boy she likes with her sharp wit and insults? Will she solve her mother's mysterious death? Romance, suspense, and mystery highlights this charming story. M.D. Hickman Books, 979-8868993626

An urban legend, a creepy nursery rhyme, supernatural events, and an abandoned insane asylum are at the crux of an investigation led by a tough detective in this brilliant and creepy, bone-chilling thriller. In Jack-in-the-Box by Mark T. Bacome. RedVette Media Productions, 978-0-9852360-7-6, 978-0-9852360-6-9

In Nightwalker, a New York detective forms a police task force to track down a prolific serial killer who leaves no trace in this chilling and gripping, atmospheric thriller suspense by Louis Bruno. No Ceiling Books, 979-8989672820. (DECEMBER)

JT is the sole survivor of a devastating battle and mankind's only hope to defeat a race of alien aggressors in the epic space saga and science-fiction novel, John Thomas and the Last Flight Home by Ricky Hausler (December 2023) Federal Service Books, 979-8-9896126-1-1, 979-8-9896126-0-4

In Children of the Watchers by Michael Joseph, a group of friends attending university learn they are ethereally connected by the Universe, in this enthralling, mystical, suspense. Whenceforth Publishing, 979-821827920-2

Reputation by Barton Jones is a humorous and smart social satire when two brothers must protect not only their reputations but their virtue from scheming badly coiffed social justice warriors in this hilarious book. Beet Press, 979-8989234103

In Mountain Wave, seasoned outdoor producers / nature cinematographers and their hunting party becomes stranded after their boat capsizes in the frigid waters of Lake Sandy in Alaska. Joe Albea and Nathan Summers share a harrowing and riveting account of these true events and their fight to survive. ARRIVING November 2023, Mountain Wave Productions: 979-8-9892725-0-1, 979-8-9892725-2-5

In Mariana Travels to the Amazon: Adventures of a Suitcase by Ester Pereira, young readers will discover how travel connects us in this charming and delightful adventure book that follows the travels of a suitcase. Around the World Children's Books: 979-8-9894100-1-9, 979-8-9894100-0-2

In Mark Humphrey's imaginative children's book, Behind the Pantry Door, a child discovers a secret about his stuffed animal friends in this charming and heartwarming story. Old Goat Books, 979-8218314484

In the upbeat children's book, Super Samuel by Naomi Sawatzky, a happy-go-lucky boy with his own sense of style faces teasing from bullies at school and handles it with courage in this adorable children's book. Hide & Seek Publishing, 979-8989633302

One Potato Chip at a Time: The Fat Guy's Honest Diet Guide by Charles Pluckhahn details how to lose weight and keep it off the right way. This book targets middle-aged men, but is also a resource for women, older folks and even younger people hoping to lose weight. Snowden Road Books, 979-8-218-33551-9 (DECEMBER)

Chasing the Real Me by Brom Hoban is a stirring coming-of-age tale about a runner with heart, in sports, and in the game of love. Highly recommended. Hejira Books, 979-8218246761

A young woman must decide where her loyalties lie and getting herself out of the criminal underworld in Helen Lawrence's exciting and thrilling Cards of Power by Helen Lawrence: 978-1738127405

Comic book artist James R. Bowers shares his life stories for family and friends in his heartfelt autobiography, My Life Memories. Average Dog Publishing, 978-1733759083. (DECEMBER)

In the true life story, Without Justice for All by Michele Sobczak Obetts, a mother fights for justice after her son is tragically killed by a drunk driver in this heartbreaking but brave retelling of events of a mother standing strong against the justice system and her son's killer. JJSO Publishing: 979-898945662

In the charming and beautifully illustrated children's book, My Friend Adam by Tuba Khan, children learn how to be friends with each other as well as friends with a child who has autism. Empathy Inclusion Books: 979-8-9894798-0-1 (DECEMBER)

Give the gift of laughter with Pundemonium! Volumes 1 through 5 by James E. Larson with more puns, fun, and hilarious "dad jokes" to keep you in stitches. Lefse Press, 979-8987439203, 9798987439227, 9798987439241, 979-8-9874392-6-5, 979-8-9874392-8-9

A game of hide and seek turns into an outright adventure in the charming and heartwarming, Where is Grandma? by Shari Farris (DECEMBER)

In Conspiracy of Lies, by Richard S. Rachlin, a young lawyer takes a tough assignment that places him in the crosshairs of dangerous enemies in this riveting, smart, fast-paced intense legal thriller. Sawtooth Press, 979-8989003105

In Florence D'Angelo's beautiful story, Nglicu, a warrior grandfather and a Jesuit priest saves a young Native American woman after Wounded Knee in this riveting romance. Independent Thinking: 979-8985658231

Dark and frightening secrets surrounds the Ashwood family estate. A young woman contemplates whether coming back to the family home is a death wish as she struggles to unravel the decades old disappearance of her mother and family in this gripping suspense thriller, This is not a House by Brandon Kitchen. Plotted Twists Publishing 979-8-218-33617-2 (DECEMBER)

COMING SOON ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Thomas Breen's compelling and tense courtroom drama, Brian Bradford faces a vengeful managed health care company in The Complaint, will keep readers on the edge of their seats in this enthralling legal thriller. BBRADFORD BOOKS, 979-8-9865185-3-4, 979-8-9865185-4-1

Martin Sacchetti's, The Last Single Couple in America, a young man and his straight best-friend (a woman), unknowingly sleep with the same man, causing a breach in their relationship and their friendship. Follow the pair on their journey, rebooting their lives and friendship.

Terry McCaffrey explores the history of the postage stamp in The Secret World of Stamps: An Insider's behind-the-scenes look at creating our nation's "calling cards". An excellent historical journey.

The Workforce Development Professional by Edward Kenny, brings decades of experience and creates an absolute must-read for professionals entering this market from government, education, corporate America, to non-profit.