CME Corp. Recognized as Rhode Island Top Places to Work for a Third Year
CME Corp has been named a 2023 Top Workplaces winner in Rhode Island for the third year in a row. The winners are chosen solely on employee feedback.
Being selected as a Top Workplace is a confirmation to me that one of our core values at CME, being Respected, is being taken seriously by all.”WARWICK, RHODE ISLAND, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CME Corp. has been named a 2023 Top Workplaces winner in Rhode Island for a third year in a row. Winners are determined solely through employee feedback gathered through surveys administered by Engage, LLC, a third-party employee engagement technology partner.
— Normand Chevrette, President, and CEO of CME Corp.
Employee perception of fifteen cultural drivers identified as critical to the success of any organization is measured by an anonymous survey administered by Engage, LLC. Employees are asked, for example, about the level of appreciation demonstrated by management and co-workers, core corporate values in action, and how connected leadership is with the employees.
“To be voted a top workplace is an honor. To receive this honor three years in a row is exceptional. It takes an entire company to create a collaborative and team focused environment. We are proud of our employees for their contribution to creating such a great place to work and are thankful for the dedication demonstrated by everyone to each other, our customers, and our vendor partners.” Said Maricar Caressimo, CHRO of CME Corp.
Normand Chevrette, President, and CEO of CME Corp. added “Being selected as a Top Workplace is a confirmation to me that one of our core values at CME, being Respected, is being taken seriously by all.”
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they are allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That is paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
ABOUT CME CORP.
CME Corp is the nation's premier source for healthcare equipment, turnkey logistics, and biomedical services, representing 2 million+ products from more than 2,000 manufacturers.
With two corporate offices and 35+ service centers, our mission is to help healthcare facilities nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment specification, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate and expand on schedule.
ABOUT ENTERGAGE
Making the world a better place to work together.TM
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.
