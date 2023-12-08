VARStreet Inc. announces successful integration with Ingram Micro's latest version of API
VARStreet Inc. elevates its reseller partner experience with Ingram Micro's new API implementation.
This new API integration will help to advance the capabilities of our customers, making their operations more efficient and effective.”BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is the leading business management software for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet’s platform has been used by 6,500+ VARs to date. The enterprise solution offers advanced quoting software, B2B eCommerce builder, free CRM software, and procurement applications.
— Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreet Inc.
Ingram Micro's new version of API is now available to VARStreet resellers. VARStreet Inc. has already started the migration of its resellers who have an account with Ingram Micro distributor. This XML to API migration is necessary as XML feeds from Ingram Micro will no longer be available by the end of 2024.
VARStreet resellers get instant access to real-time information on product pricing, availability, and order status through this new integrated Ingram Micro API. They can place orders, track shipments, and manage returns with greater ease and efficiency.
VARStreet's API integration with Ingram Micro ensures that their resellers have access to the latest product catalogs and pricing information, empowering them to make informed decisions and stay competitive in the market. Ingram Micro's new API implementation is designed to be scalable, accommodating the evolving needs of resellers.
Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales at VARStreet Inc. said, "We are thrilled to connect with Ingram Micro through their ground-breaking API integration. This new API integration will help to advance the capabilities of our customers, making their operations more efficient and effective."
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solutions for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
Shiv Agrawal
VARStreet Inc.
+14085625489 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn