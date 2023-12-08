Veloxy Launches Updated Mobile & Web App and Releases “The Big Blue Book of Field Sales”
Veloxy updates its acclaimed sales apps and releases 'The Big Blue Book of Field Sales' by CEO Samir Majumdar - a guide for field sales success."
Exploring the dynamics of field sales in a Post-Covid AI World, 'The Big Blue Book of Field Sales' offers innovative strategies to revolutionize your approach and achieve consistent success.”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veloxy, a leader in field sales software for Salesforce users, is excited to announce significant updates to its mobile and web app interface, offering an even more intuitive and efficient experience for sales professionals. Alongside these updates, Veloxy's Co-founder and CEO, Samir Majumdar, introduces his insightful free book, "The Big Blue Book of Field Sales," offering valuable strategies and tips for sales representatives.
Revolutionized User Experience
Veloxy's latest UX/UI updates are designed to provide field sales reps, outside sales reps, door to door reps, and sales management with unparalleled access to Salesforce and a suite of sales enablement tools. These updates have been strategically implemented following extensive user feedback and market research, ensuring that every feature aligns perfectly with the daily needs of sales professionals. The mobile app and web app work seamlessly to offer features such as sales engagement, lead prioritization, sales AI, analytics, and more.
“The Big Blue Book of Field Sales” – A Guide to Excellence
Samir Majumdar's new book is an exciting, comprehensive guide tailored for today's dynamic sales environment. Covering essential topics like field sales productivity, mastering in-person sales, and innovative strategies for door-to-door sales, the book is a treasure trove of expertise and actionable advice. From overcoming the fear of cold calling to mastering cold emailing, the book addresses various challenges sales reps face, offering practical solutions. You will not find many books on the topic of field sales at Barnes & Noble or Amazon.
Empowering Sales Reps with Technology and Knowledge
Veloxy's commitment to empowering field sales reps is evident in its continuous innovation and the release of valuable resources like Majumdar's book. The app's recent updates and the insightful content of the book collectively aim to enhance the performance and productivity of sales professionals across the United States.
Sales representatives who wish to leverage the updated Veloxy apps can visit Veloxy.io. For a free copy of "The Big Blue Book of Field Sales," visit https://veloxy.io/field-sales-book/.
About Veloxy
Veloxy is a pioneering field sales software company specializing in field sales solutions. Recognized as a Top 50 Sales Software by G2 in 2022, Veloxy is dedicated to enhancing sales productivity and efficiency through innovative technology and valuable insights.
