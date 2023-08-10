A Revolutionary Leap in Combating Covid-19 and Airborne Pandemics Celebrated in Niagara Falls
You First Services unveils SteriSpace in Niagara Falls: A game-changing airborne pathogen-killer, redefining air safety against pandemics.
the beginning of a new era in air quality control.”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where the air we breathe has become a matter of life and death, the Schoellkopf Health Center, part of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, proudly unveiled SteriSpace, a groundbreaking system birthed right in Western New York. This innovation promises not just cleaner indoor air for all, but a future where vulnerable communities are safeguarded from airborne pandemics like Covid-19.
— Dr. Satish Sharma
The significance of SteriSpace cannot be overstated. While most air systems merely purify or treat air, this unique Air Sterilization System eliminateas an astonishing 99.9999% of pathogens, bacteria and viruses. In a time when the world is grappling with airborne diseases, this technology stands as a beacon of hope.
Dr. Satish Sharma, Chairman & CEO of You First Services Group of Companies, the parent organization of SteriSpace, captured the sentiment of many when he described the launch as "the beginning of a new era in air quality control." He emphasized that SteriSpace is more than just a product; it's a testament to human ingenuity in the face of adversity.
The city's leadership has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. Mayor Robert Restaino spoke of the city's commitment to its citizens, especially the vulnerable. "Airborne problems, like Covid-19, disproportionately affect our elderly. It's our duty to protect them, and innovations like SteriSpace are pivotal in this mission."
Joseph Ruffalo, CEO of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, highlighted the spirit of collaboration that made this possible. "It's a testament to what we can achieve when the government and private sector come together. This air sterilization technology is a game-changer, especially for our nursing home residents who suffered the most during the pandemic."
Rolanda L. Ward, a prominent community figure, emphasized the broader societal implications. "SteriSpace is more than a technology; it's a statement. It tells our underserved communities that every life is valuable. It's a call to action for other cities to prioritize the health and well-being of their residents."
With the Biden-Harris administration's Clean Air in Buildings Challenge gaining momentum, SteriSpace is perfectly poised to lead the charge in creating healthier indoor environments. The challenge, which encourages building owners to improve indoor air quality, resonates with the core mission of SteriSpace.
For those interested in learning more about this revolutionary technology and its potential to reshape our future, visit SteriSpace Technology.
