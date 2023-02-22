Veloxy brings an update to popular guide on field sales
Samir Majumdar, co-founder and CEO of Veloxy, says the latest update to their field sales guide focuses on optimism and emerging best practices for 2023.
We noticed the absence of a field enablement resource, and with over 700,000 field sales reps in the United States, we wanted to put something together for rookies and veterans alike.”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veloxy, a Top 50 Sales Software, announced the release of an update to the highly popular "Ultimate Guide to Field Sales Success.”
— Samir Majumdar
The trending blog post, which serves as the ultimate guide to field sales success in the modern era, now features sections on must have field sales technologies, in-demand sales capabilities, and reasons for optimism post-Covid.
"Half of commercial companies are investing in digital selling and sales enablement, while the other half are doubling-down on sales talent and technology. The highest-performing sales teams integrate the two opposing sides of investment—that's where the real growth is found, especially in field sales," says Samir Majumdar, co-founder and CEO of Veloxy.
During Covid, many field sales representatives converted to virtual sales roles. The results were mixed. Once the travel restrictions dissipated, these road warriors rushed back to the field. Veloxy observed in their '2022 State of Field Sales Report' that the seller experience had changed more drastically than had been imagined.
The Ultimate Guide to Field Sales Success opens with the fact that Veloxy's guide is the largest in the industry. This is due to the observation that most companies misrepresent field sales by placing it under the "sales enablement" umbrella. Field sales, the greatest contributor to the customer experience in B2B, deserves its own enablement focus.
"There's endless resources on sales enablement, and now revenue enablement is starting to get more traction. We noticed the absence of a field enablement resource, and with over 700,000 field sales reps in the United States, we wanted to put something together for rookies and veterans alike." says Samir.
In 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and an impacted economy, Veloxy published this guide in anticipation that field sales was never going to be completely replaced by virtual sales. The new additions to the guide is confirmation that they were right.
Those who want to read Veloxy's Ultimate Guide to Field Sales may check out veloxy.io/field-sales-guide to get started. Others who wish to learn more about improving field sales productivity and efficiency may follow its social channels for more information.
Kyle Borner
Veloxy
+1 7163198466
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube