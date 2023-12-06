Condolences of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on the occasion of the demise of Amirsho Miraliev

TAJIKISTAN, December 6 - Today, one of the prominent civil servants of the Republic of Tajikistan - former state adviser to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on personnel policy, deputy of Majlisi namoyandagon, chairman of Khatlon Province, member of Majlisi milli and Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Amirsho Miraliev died at the age of 77.

He faithfully served the people and the state of Tajikistan throughout his long political and state career.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, expressed his condolences to the family and relatives of Amirsho Miraliev on the occasion of his passing away.