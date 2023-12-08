08 December 2023

93

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait is accredited in Turkmenistan

On December 7, 2023, Chairman of the Mejlis D.Gulmanova accepted credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait to Turkmenistan Badr Abdullah al-Munikh.

On behalf of the head of the Turkmen state, the head of the national Parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible post, wishing him success in the noble mission of deepening multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and strengthening the ties of friendship between the fraternal peoples.

The plenipotentiary representative of the friendly country, in turn, conveyed warm words of greetings and best wishes from the Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the entire Turkmen people confidently walking the path of prosperity and progress.

The parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues of the Turkmen-Kuwaiti interstate dialogue, which has been successfully built in both bilateral and multilateral formats, primarily on the platform of the largest and most authoritative international organizations.

The diplomat was familiarized in detail with the key priorities of our country’s peace-loving foreign policy, the constant priority of which was and remains broad international cooperation in the interests of peace, universal security and sustainable development.

The Chairman of the Mejlis also spoke about the grandiose successes achieved by Turkmenistan over the years of sovereign development, as well as the progress in promoting fundamental reforms and transformations being implemented in the name of the happiness and well-being of the Turkmen people in the current era of the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait Badr Abdullah al-Munikh assured that he would make every effort to strengthen and deepen the traditionally friendly Turkmen-Kuwaiti relations, built on the basis of trust and mutual respect.