Internet Testing Systems (ITS) Recognized as the No. 1 Midsize Top Workplace and Honored with the Direction Award
We focus on making ITS a great place to work, learn, and grow. This award is a testament to our awesome employees and customers.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet Testing Systems (ITS), a technology leader in the online assessment industry, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the #1 Top Workplace for the second year in a row by The Baltimore Sun for midsize companies. In addition, ITS received the top Direction Award, meaning employees believe in the direction ITS is going. This year's award marks an impressive decade-long streak of consecutive recognition.
— Pat Ward
The Top Workplaces award, based solely on candid employee feedback collected through an anonymous third-party survey, evaluates various facets of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This provides a holistic view of the organization's work environment.
"We are extremely proud to be recognized as a Top Workplace for the 10th year in a row," expressed Pat Ward, President and CEO of ITS. "We focus on making ITS a great place to work, learn, and grow. This award is a testament to our awesome employees and customers. The last few years have been challenging as we evolved to support a mostly remote workplace. There are a lot of great companies in Baltimore, and we continually need to evolve and improve to stay competitive and successful."
This award holds special significance for ITS as it highlights the company's unwavering commitment to nurturing a positive and inclusive company culture. "Fostering an environment where every employee feels valued and supported is a core tenant of our operating philosophy," added Mike Lauer, EVP of Operations at ITS. "We appreciate all of the ways everyone at ITS contributes to making this a company we are proud of, and this award shows that we are succeeding in our goals with our employees."
ITS extends its deepest gratitude to its employees, whose invaluable feedback has made this recognition possible. The company eagerly anticipates upholding its status as a top workplace and continuing its legacy of excellence in the forthcoming years. We believe that our employees are our greatest asset, and this award is a tribute to their contribution to our success.
