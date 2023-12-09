Doç. Dr. Çam Rejects the Standard Concept of Aesthetics
Doç. Dr. Osman Halit Çam Rejects the Standard Concept of AestheticsİZMIR, KONAK, TüRKIYE, December 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, rhinoplasty stands out as one of the most frequently preferred operations in the field of plastic surgery. However, with increasing aesthetic demands, similar standard nose designs also attract attention. Ear Nose and Throat Specialist Doç. Dr. Osman Halit Çam opposes this standard understanding and draws attention with his personalized nose aesthetics.
Doç. Dr. Osman Halit Çam, said: "From my point of view, in nose design, I evaluate the person's social environment and its harmony with his face as a whole. Each patient is unique and nose aesthetics should reflect this uniqueness."
Dr. Çam stated that instead of standard "copy and paste" noses, he designed a nose taking into account the personal characteristics and needs of his patients. Dr. Çam aims to achieve natural results compatible with the faces of his patients, especially taking into account age, gender and other personal factors.
Acting with the motto "Change without alienating yourself", Doç. Dr. Osman Halit Çam states that he did not create a curved nose for his 50-year-old male patient. Thanks to this special approach, his patients achieve a natural and personalized appearance while feeling the change.
Personalized Rhinoplasty: Innovative Approaches and Individual Solutions
Explaining that nose aesthetics has become increasingly attractive for individuals who are uncomfortable with their nose structure, with the influence of modern medical technology and innovative steps in plastic surgery, Doç. Dr. Çam said, “These developments not only make nose surgeries a more comfortable process, but also contribute to individuals being more receptive to aesthetic operations. Thanks to great advances in the field of plastic surgery, the expectations of individuals who complain about uniform nose structures are now better understood. Innovative solutions of doctors eliminate the perception of standard nose structure seen in individuals who have undergone plastic surgery, and direct them to offer original solutions suitable for the person's face and nose structure. With this change in plastic surgery, innovative aesthetic applications specific to various nose types have been developed and the most appropriate nose design and surgical techniques have begun to be offered to patients. At this point, rhinoplasty candidates can obtain information about personalized plastic surgery options by evaluating solutions suitable for their own nose structure.”
About Revision Rhinoplasty and Ethnic Rhinoplasty
Dr. Çam also carries out studies on Revision Rhinoplasty, Nose Tip Dropping and Ethnic Rhinoplasty. He said that patients do not experience side effects such as nasal swelling and nasal bruising, thanks to the materials used after rhinoplasty.
